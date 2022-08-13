Best Folding Tables For The Bills Mafia To Jump On

As we inch closer to the start of the 2022-23 NFL Season, Buffalo fans are really starting to feel the energy.

Listen To Ed-Nice Every Monday Through Friday At 10 AM on Power 93.7 WBLK

Listen To Ed-Nice Every Monday Through Friday At 10 AM on Power 93.7 WBLK

As the Hall of Fame former Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills Marv Levy has said on many occasions:

Where else would you rather be…than right here, right now?

-Marv Levy

The NFL pre-season kicks off for the Bills on Saturday, August 13, 2022, right here in Buffalo against Colts, and the Bills Mafia is ready to cheer on the hometown team.

They're also ready to act a fool and jump through some tables.

I understand that feeling. As a longtime Bills fan, I am more than ready for football to start again, and to hang out with my friends and family at a few tailgates.

I may even leg-drop a few folding tables covered in ketchup and mustard.

But, as experienced tailgaters that we are, have you ever asked yourself precisely what is the best table to jump on?

Well, ponder no more members of the Mafia, I have below a comprehensive list of the best folding tables to jump through when you're doing mafia activities.

These Are The Top Folding Tables For The Bills Mafia To Jump On

Target Target loading...

Target 6' Folding Banquet Table

This is a resin top folding table from Target can accommodate up to 300 pounds. The table does have a steel frame so maybe this would be more difficult to jump through than an all-plastic table.

Office Depot Office Depot loading...

Realspace Molded Plastic Folding Table

Found at Office Depot, this molded plastic table can support up to can 500 pounds according to the specifications. This also has a steel frame so jumpers beware.

Office Depot Office Depot loading...

Lorell Laminate Folding Table

This laminated folding table that's available at Office Depot may be one of the hardest folding tables to jump through. It supports up to 500 pounds like other tables, but this one in particular sports a think metal frame that provides good rigidity. It's also the most expensive table on this list so I don't know if I would be trying to jump through this one.

Cabella's Cabella's loading...

Bass Pro Shops Bi-Fold Table

This polyethylene folding table is available at Cabela's is light and is stated it will not crack, peel, or chip, but will it break in half when we jump through it? We'll need to test this one out.

Walmart Walmart loading...

Cosco Centerfold Table

Found at just about every Walmart around, this fully molded folding table may be the best table to body slam your bestie in as it only has a 100-pound weight limit.

Walmart Walmart loading...

Lifetime Folding Tailgating Camping and Outdoor Table

Lifetime has named this table to be one perfect for tailgating, use that fact for whatever you need it to mean. I found this one at Walmart, but it's available in other places like Amazon as well.

Buffalo Bills Training Camp - 2022

Bills Mafia's Wishlist For The New Buffalo Stadium The Bills are building a new stadium and here is a wishlist from Bills Mafia.