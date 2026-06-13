Utica’s Katrina “Hurricane” Scalzo Wins Her First Fight

Utica's Katrina "Hurricane" Scalzo earned the first victory of her professional boxing career Friday night, defeating Michelle Cook by unanimous decision during International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The four round lightweight bout was a rematch of a February fight that ended in a draw. This time, the judges saw enough from Scalzo to award her the win by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 39-37.

The victory moves Scalzo's professional record to 1-0-1. Cook drops to 3-7-3.

The fight itself looked a lot like the first meeting. Both women were active throughout, but Scalzo appeared to land the cleaner shots and stay busier over the course of four rounds. When the scorecards were read, the hometown fighter had her hand raised for the first time as a professional.

Scalzo, an elementary school teacher in the Utica City School District, brought a large hometown following to the Event Center. Fans erupted when she was introduced and again when the decision was announced.

Earlier this week during an appearance on WIBX's Keeler Show, Scalzo spoke about balancing life as a teacher and boxer. She said the sport allows her to teach students an important lesson.

"Fighting as part of a sport and organization" can be a positive experience, she explained, compared to fighting as part of a personal conflict with someone else.

The card was promoted by women's boxing pioneer Christy Martin, who was in Verona as part of Hall of Fame Weekend festivities. Martin helped open doors for generations of female fighters and remains one of the sport's most recognizable figures.

In the night's main event, Vic Pasillas captured the vacant NABA Featherweight Championship with a dominant unanimous decision over Ryan Lee Allen. All three judges scored the fight 100-90 for Pasillas, who improved to 19-1 with 11 knockouts.

Cruiserweight Kenmon Evans won the vacant NABA title with a sixth round knockout of Zachary Randolph. Evans dropped Randolph twice with body shots before the bout was stopped at the 1:18 mark of the round.

French heavyweight Maxime Vaz stayed unbeaten, improving to 6-0 with six knockouts after stopping Mexico's Julian Gomez in the fourth round.

Junior middleweights Devine "White Chocolate" Parrish and Edwin Humaine Junior fought to a six round unanimous draw. Parrish remains unbeaten at 7-0-2.

In another local connection, Syracuse lightweight Shamar Lutchman suffered the first loss of his professional career, dropping a unanimous decision to Las Vegas fighter Stephen Barbee.

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The opening bout lasted less than a round as undefeated welterweight De Von Williams stopped Kurtis Ellis at 2:05 of the first after a series of knockdowns.

One of the loudest ovations of the evening came midway through the show when members of the legendary 1976 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team were honored in the ring. Chuck Walker, Leo Randolph, Charles Mooney, Michael Spinks and Sugar Ray Leonard were introduced to the crowd as part of the Hall of Fame celebration.

For Mohawk Valley boxing fans, however, the biggest cheer of the night belonged to the hometown teacher from Utica.

After settling for a draw in her pro debut earlier this year, Scalzo left Turning Stone with her first professional victory and a memorable moment in front of family, friends and supporters from across the region.

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