Among the several regions of Upstate New York, we all have our favorites. The Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Western New York, Adirondacks, Hudson Valley, etc. But you have to admit, it is hard not to fall in love with the Catskills. Here is a list of some of our favorite small towns in the Catskills. While all the map dots in this region are special, we like these for their history, beauty, fun and places of interest.