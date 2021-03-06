Biden, Dems Prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — An exhausted Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The vote gives President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. Final passage came after the Senate voted all night on a series of amendment. Nearly all were from Republicans and were rejected. Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week. Not a single Republican backed the bill in the Senate or when it initially passed the House. That shows the partisan environment that’s so far characterizing the early days of Biden’s presidency.
