President Biden Giving Money To Western New Yorkers After Storm

The White House is now approving an emergency declaration regarding the Buffalo, New York snowstorm. There will be financial aid given to small businesses and snow removal efforts in Western New York.

The storm paralyzed parts of Western New York and has left a State of Emergency for many areas. As of this morning at 7:00 AM, here are the travel bans and advisories in the Western New York area.

Travel Ban:

South Buffalo

Lackawanna

Travel Advisory:

Orchard Park

Hamburg

Blasdell

Evans

Marillia

Holland

Colden

Eden

West Seneca

Village of Angola

Governor Kathy Hochul has been a big help in sending help and other resources to Buffalo to help with the historic snowstorm. According to the New York State website:

I have spent the past several days here in Western New York working around the clock with my team to coordinate storm preparations with local officials, survey conditions on the ground and deploy resources to keep residents safe, including doubling the number of National Guard members to Western New York," Governor Hochul said.

Governor Hochul was requesting federal aid from the White House. According to Channel 4, The White House has approved emergency aid which will double National Guard deployment to aid residents, send more plows, and help law enforcement. The Emergency Declaration will provide immediate federal funding to impacted counties to support ongoing response and rescue operations. There will also be assistance to help small businesses that were affected by the storm.

