Will You Receive $2000 A Month, Every Month?

First there was a $1200 stimulus payment. Then payments of $600 and $1400 for a total of $3200 for most Americans during the pandemic. How about $2000 every month? If the petition at change.org keeps gaining names that could become a reality.

According to Syracuse.com , a Colorado restaurant owner started a petition last year with the hope of easing the financial hit that businesses and citizens took when the virus caused job loss, limited hours, limited customers and, in some cases, closed doors. This petition that started in 2020 is a plea for the U.S, Senate and the House of Representatives to provide #moneyforthepeople with payments of $2000 each month.

Moving forward Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met. No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need. Sign to join our movement to get recurring checks to the people. - Stephanie Bonin Petition Creator

As of this writing the petition has 2,265,345 signatures with a goal of 3 million, If you would like to see this effort reach it's goal you can sign the petition HERE. Even with millions of signatures this seems to be an uphill battle. In February many in Congress were suggesting a 4th stimulus payment but, with the roll-out of the vaccine, that appears to have quieted.

I suppose if you are against this petition you can start your own at Change.org. According to their website, Change.org is proven to influence politicians, public officials and business leaders. Work with your decision maker to reach an outcome that solves your problem. Here are some popular petitions currently seeking signatures:

