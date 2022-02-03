Biden Says US Forces Killed IS Leader During Raid in Syria

By GHAITH ALSAYED, LOLITA C. BALDOR, BASSEM MROUE and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — President Joe Biden says an elite U.S. military force killed the leader of the Islamic State group, during an overnight raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

The raid targeted Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who took over as head of the militant group on Oct. 31, 2019, just days after leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid in the same area.

The operation came as IS has been trying for a resurgence, with a series of attacks in the region, including a 10-day assault late last month to seize a prison.

Biden plans to address the American public later Thursday morning. First responders reported that 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women.

