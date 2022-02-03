Biden Says US Forces Killed IS Leader During Raid in Syria

FILE PHOTO: NORTHEASTERN SYRIA - MAY 26: A U.S. Army MRAP patrol vehicle passes by, seen through a bulletproof windshield of another armored vehicle on May 26, 2021 near the Turkish border in northeastern Syria. U.S. forces, part of Task Force WARCLUB operate from remote combat outposts in the area, coordinating with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in combatting residual ISIS extremists and deterring pro-Iranian militia. U.S. troops primarily use the Oshkosh M-ATV, a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

By GHAITH ALSAYED, LOLITA C. BALDOR, BASSEM MROUE and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — President Joe Biden says an elite U.S. military force killed the leader of the Islamic State group, during an overnight raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

The raid targeted Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who took over as head of the militant group on Oct. 31, 2019, just days after leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid in the same area.

The operation came as IS has been trying for a resurgence, with a series of attacks in the region, including a 10-day assault late last month to seize a prison.

Biden plans to address the American public later Thursday morning. First responders reported that 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women.

