Biden Signs $768.2 Billion Defense Spending Bill into Law

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022.

The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending over last year, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from reforms of the military justice system to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for soldiers.

The price tag marks $25 billion more than Biden initially requested from Congress, a prior proposal that was rejected by members of both parties out of concerns it would undermine U.S. efforts to keep pace with China and Russia.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

Rachael Ray Shows Us Inside Her Adirondack Home Decorated for Xmas

Best Christmas Displays in Central New York Step aside Clark Griswold. There's a number of homes in New York that could give you a run for your money.