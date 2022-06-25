These Capital Region Museums Are Free For Active Military!

Those who protect America's history will be able to enjoy some for free. Now through Labor Day, currently-serving servicemembers and as many as five of their family members can enjoy free admission to nine Capital Region museums.

As reported by News10, these museums are all members of the Blue Star Museums network. Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and their partnership with Blue Star Families and Department of Defense, these Blue Star Museums are opening their doors all summer, at no charge, to those who defend the United States' freedom.

There's a wide range of subject matter at participating museums from indigenous history to automobiles, naval combat to fine art, and plenty in between.

For admission, servicemembers must present a valid US Military ID. More museums across New York State and the United States are participants this year. You can see the full list from the National Endowment for the Arts here.