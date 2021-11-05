Biden’s Big Bill on Brink of House Votes, but Fights Remain

By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package.

The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early Friday.

House passage of the big bill would be a crucial step, sending Biden's ambitious effort to expand health care, child care and other social services to the Senate. Delays moving the legislation are being blamed for the Democrats' dismal showing in this week's elections.

On and off Capitol Hill, party leaders have declared it's time for Congress to deliver on Biden's agenda.

