Big Fat Nope: It’s Colder in Utica Today Than Antarctica

It was cold this morning. Really cold. One of those mornings where you have to open the refrigerator to let some warm air in.

I couldn't help but wonder: what's it doing in Antarctica right now?

Well, straight from the "why-did-people-settle-here" files, I discovered that it was colder in Utica this morning than Antarctica. What's more unsettling is that this is actually a fairly common occurrence.

Just so it's understood, Antarctica is 18 hours ahead of New York. But that really has no bearing on the numbers:

On January 21st, 5:58am in Utica, it was -7 °F.

timeanddate.com timeanddate.com loading...

-At the same exact moment, it was 11:58pm in Antarctica, and it was -1 °F.

timeanddate.com timeanddate.com loading...

Big deal, right? An isolated occurrence, you might say. But no.

If you look at the forecast for the next 5 days, you'll see that it's going to be WARMER in Antarctica in 4 out of 5 instances. That's disgusting.

weather.com weather.com loading...

If you want to break it down further, we've looked at the average temperatures in both locations for the month of January. You'll see that the highs are more or less the same, but the lows in Utica are FAR lower. Again: disgusting.

weatherspark.com weatherspark.com loading...

weatherspark.com weatherspark.com loading...

I keep staring at these numbers, and one thought keeps crossing my mind: If it's this cold in Utica, and we all insist on living here... why can't we have penguins? Like, seriously. Ship us some damn penguins. I'd love to have one of those little guys running around my apartment. I'm actually surprised penguins aren't extinct from being cuddled to death.

Photo by Cornelius Ventures on Unsplash Photo by Cornelius Ventures on Unsplash loading...

Bundle up out there, folks. It's going to be a long winter.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

Snowstorm Izzy Dumps First 'Real' Snow on Central New York