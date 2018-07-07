Bike Ferry Service On Lake Champlain Resumes

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A bicycle ferry that carries cyclists across part of Lake Champlain reopened Friday after repairs were made to an old railroad causeway on the water that is a popular bicycle path.

The causeway between Colchester and South Hero was heavily damaged during a storm in May and mostly closed. The May 4 storm caused the formation of sinkholes in the 4-mile causeway and structural damage to a bridge.

The nonprofit Local Motion that operates a summer ferry had said the ferry would not be operating this summer, but later said the service would be offered.

Republican. Gov. Phil Scott attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

"The reopening comes right before the July 4 holiday week, the busiest time of the year for the ferry, connecting thousands of tourists to islands and stimulating the local economy," the governor's office said. "Hard work by the Agency of Transportation, the contractors, town officials and state partners ensured the ferry's timely reopening."

On busy summer days more than 900 bicyclists and pedestrians use the path. The ferry trip lasts eight minutes and costs $8 roundtrip for adults.