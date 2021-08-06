Bills Armed For Future: Allen Agrees On 6-Year Extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have secured their future at quarterback.

They agreed with Josh Allen on a six-year contract extension that locks him up through the 2028 season.

The team announced the agreement Friday shortly after their training camp session ended. It comes a few days after general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to get a deal done before the start of the season or put talks off until next year.

Allen was under contract through the 2022 season.

In May, the Bills picked up the player’s fifth-year option, worth nearly $23 million.