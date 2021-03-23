Blossvale Man Arrested After Chase In Stolen Vehicle
A Blossvale man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car from the Stewart’s Shop in the Town of West Turin and leading police on a chase that ended in Utica.
State Police say Troopers tried to stop 29-year old Aaron Smith, who refused to pull over and continued to travel south on Route 12 toward Utica.
The pursuit was called off in Remsen.
Police say Smith eventually crashed his car into a guiderail on the Arterial near Oswego Street and fled the vehicle on foot.
He was taken into custody by Utica Police without incident.
Smith is charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation and 13 vehicle and traffic law violations.
