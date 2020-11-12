Blossvale Man Arrested For Damaging Utility Pole With An Axe

State Police have arrested a Blossvale man for allegedly damaging a utility pole with an axe.

60-year old Larry Deeley is charged with criminal tampering.

Police say Deeley was seen striking a utility pole with an axe on Oswego Road in the Town of Vienna, causing damage.

They say Deeley used the axe to cut the transformer's ground wires that balance electrical power to the structures on Oswego Road, causing power surges and potential grave danger to residents.

Troopers says this is the fourth reported incident since July in which Deeley is suspected of cutting various utility lines that included National Grid, Spectrum and Verizon.