Longtime Boilermaker Runner Passes Away Moments After Crossing the Finish Line

One of the most popular events every summer in Central New York is the Boilermaker Road Race. People from 45 different states and 11 countries traveled to Utica, NY for this years big event on the second Sunday in July. Overall it was a huge success. However, for one longtime Boilermaker Nation representative the race ended in tragedy.

61-year-old Blake E. Hook is a Utica native who was living in Rosenberg, Texas. Hook was an avid Boilermaker fan and as his obituary read,

He crossed the finish line of the Boilermaker Road Race, an event he eagerly anticipated and a hobby that brought him immense joy, just moments before his passing.

Mark Donovan of The Boilermaker Road Race addressed Hook's passing on WIBX saying he has few details about Hook's passing, but was told he had run likely more than 40 Boilermakers. Donovan's understanding is Hook finished the race and on the ride home felt ill, pulled over and experienced a fatal medical event.

According to Hook's obituary he was born in Utica on April 1st, 1963. He was a 1981 graduate of UFA. He then went on to MVCC and the College of St. Rose in Albany. Hook was passionate in the field of education and received a Master's degree from SUNY Oswego. He was married on August 14th, 2005 to Denise Hall and they had two sons, Orion and Apollo. Hook was an avid sports fan who loved the Boston Red Sox and Syracuse athletics. For years he worked as an IT Administrator for Harris Health in Houston, Texas.

Hook was one of the many who look forward to making the trip back to Utica each year to celebrate with the community all the best the Boilermaker has to offer. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hook's family.

Viewing and Funeral Arrangements

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects and support the family during a visitation on Friday from 5-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Kowalczyk & Nunn Funeral Directors, located at 470 French Road, Utica. Funeral services will commence at 6 p.m., immediately following the visitation.

Did We See You at the 2024 Boilermaker in Utica? Gallery Credit: Megan

The 5 Most Underrated Towns in New York State For those searching for a quick retreat to a place that has not yet been discovered by tourists, check out these 5 that SecretNYC highlighted. Yes, the Big Apple itself had some hot takes about places more people should visit. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Megan