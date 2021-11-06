Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy Winner Marília Mendonça Dies in Plane Crash

By MAURICIO SAVARESE, The Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — One of Brazil's most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner died on Friday in an airplane crash on her way to a concert.

Marília Mendonça was 26 and performed performed country music, in Brazil called sertanejo.

She was known for tackling feminist issues in her songs and calling for female empowerment. Mendonça's press office confirmed her death in a statement, and said four other passengers on the flight also perished.

Their plane crashed between Mendonça's hometown Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state located north of Rio de Janeiro.

[Editor's Note: Following is a link to Marilia Mendonça's Instagram account, to which posted from her flight just hours before her death: https://www.instagram.com/mariliamendoncacantora/?hl=en ]

