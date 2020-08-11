A Town of Bridgewater woman has been arrested by The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Maciol says deputies were called to the address at 1 Horseshoe Drive in Bridgewater Monday for an Unauthorized use of vehicle complaint.

Deputies say an investigation revealed 33-year-old Ashley Kiehn had allegedly taken a Dodge Durango without the consent of the owner.

Deputies say Kiehn and the vehicle were later located and taken into custody without incident.

Kiehn, who police say was in violation of New York State Parole conditions, was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Without Owner Consent.