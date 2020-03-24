Brindisi And Stefanik Urge DOD To Retrofit Upstate Hospitals

Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik are urging Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to consider using Department of Defense personnel to retrofit old hospitals and facilities across Upstate New York.

Brindisi and Stefanik noted the shortage of facilities in the state and thanked Secretary Esper for the Army Corp of Engineers work so far.

“Our nation is at a critical point in the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. Brindisi and Stefanik wrote. “We know that the Department of Defense is working closely with other Departments and public health officials to respond to this crisis. We are particularly concerned with the shortage of hospital beds, certain medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and facilities to accommodate patients.”

Governor Cuomo has directed hospitals statewide to increase their capacity by at least 50 percent to deal with the coronavirus.