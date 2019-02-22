Brindisi Calls For Fair Share Of Infrastructure Funding For NY

Congressman Anthony Brindisi say he plans to bring increased federal investment to New York for much-needed infrastructure projects.

Standing in front of a bridge in need of repair under the State Thruway in the Town of Schuyler, Brindisi was joined on Friday by representatives of area labor unions who support his efforts to improve transportation and infrastructure.

Brindisi says he'll push for passage of the Fair Allocation of Highway Funds Act

The legislation would boost Highway Trust Funding for New York by about 22 percent, or over $400 million dollars a year.

"New York receives far less in federal funding than it contributes-and that needs to change," said Brindisi. "That's why I'm co-sponsoring legislation that takes into consideration not only the amount of funding New York contributes to the Highway Trust Fund, but also the amount of federal tax revenue collected here. I have joined the Bipartisan Payer State Caucus to work on getting New York its fair share of federal funding."

He says the legislation is set to be introduced in the coming months.

Brindisi is also a co-sponsor of'Building Rail Access for Customers and the Economy. The legislation would permanently extend the 50 percent railroad track maintenance credit for regional and short line railroads.