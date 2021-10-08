A state Supreme Court Judge has awarded Caitlin McCann nearly $400,000 in damages in her defamation lawsuit against former Oneida County Executive candidate David Gordon.

Justice Scott DelConte ruled in McCann’s favor following a two-day bench trial in June.

Gordon failed to attend the damages trial without notifying the Court or requesting an adjournment.

The judgement includes $40,000 in damages to McCann’s reputation, $50,000 for past humiliation and mental anguish, $250,000 for future mental anguish, and $50,000 in punitive damages.

During the 2019 campaign for County Executive, Gordon claimed that McCann was involved in a sexual relationship and had a child with County Executive Anthony Picente.

Attorneys Anthony Brindisi and Eva Brindisi-Pearlman, who represented McCann, issued the following joint statement:

"Today’s ruling by Supreme Court Judge DelConte shows that Mr. Gordon’s outrageous and reckless accusations and lies have consequences. Ms. McCann was a private citizen whose good name was dragged through the mud by Mr. Gordon just so he could score cheap political points against his opponent. The Court’s findings confirm that Mr. Gordon never had any actual evidence to support his cruel allegations. The truth finally caught up to Mr. Gordon today and we look forward to working hard for our client to collect this judgment against Mr. Gordon."

