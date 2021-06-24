Anthony Brindisi Will Not Run for Congress in 2022

People anticipating another rematch between Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Congressman Anthony Brindisi can stop wondering if it will happen. Anthony Brindisi announced on Thursday he will not seek another term in Congress in 2022.

“I’ve called Upstate New York my home my entire life and it was a true honor serving the people of New York’s 22nd Congressional district. We accomplished a lot in two short years — from expanding mental health care for our veterans and active duty personnel to ensuring our tax dollars go towards supporting American manufacturing and jobs," Brindisi said. "This is a crucial time in my kids’ lives, with my son starting high school and daughter entering her final year of elementary school. I’ve missed a lot, and want to be closer to my family. I've decided I will not be running for Congress again in 2022."

Anthony Brindisi was born and raised in Upstate New York and was educated in local schools before earning his Bachelor of Arts in History from Siena College, Albany, New York, and his Juris Doctor degree from Albany Law School. After completing his postgraduate education, Anthony moved back to Central New York in 2004 to join his family’s practice, Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi & Pearlman, LLP.

Brindisi served in the New York State Assembly from 2011 until 2016, and then in the United States House of Representatives from 2016 through 2018. He defeated then Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in 2016 by a narrow margin, and then lost to her last year by under 100 votes in a race that ended up bing decided in court.

"Anthony is responsible for securing millions of dollars for healthcare, educational and economic development projects in the district he represented," according to a release sent out Thursday. He was instrumental in securing the money needed to build the new Downtown Utica hospital and also focused his political career on education, as he also served on the Utica City School Board of Education.

Following his loss in the congressional race earlier this year, Brindisi returned to his family’s law practice and is a partner at Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi & Pearlman, LLP. "Anthony practices primarily in the field of civil litigation and has proven to be effective in providing his clients with the legal knowledge and services they need to successfully navigate their legal disputes," according to the release.

The 22nd Congressional District covers the entire Utica-Rome and Mohawk Valley area and stretches through eight counties from Lake Ontario to the Southern Tier, including, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Oswego and Tioga.

Since the results from the latest Census, New York may be losing a congressional seat as it missed the population cutoff by only 89 people. Political strategists believe the 22nd Congressional District may very well be eliminated. Governor Cuomo is challenging the census results, claiming underreporting due to the pandemic.

The US Presidents Buried In New York

ALSO: Travis Scott Drops 37 New McDonald's Merch Items

ALSO: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion Is on Airbnb for $30 a Night

ALSO: 19 Rappers Who Have A Lot of Kids

ALSO: 9 Times Rappers Changed Their Album Titles Following Backlash

22 Rappers Who Are Muslim