Brindisi Highlights Families First Coronavirus Response Act

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was joined by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente today to call on the Senate to quickly pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that the House passed last week.

Brindisi says the act includes free testing for the coronavirus, $1 billion in food assistance and the establishment of an emergency paid leave program.

The legislation also includes billions of dollars in funding for local counties to combat the coronavirus.

Oneida County would receive $11 million, Herkimer County would get $2.6 million and Madison County would receive $2.2 million.

President Trump has said he supports the act and will sign it into law.