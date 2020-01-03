Brindisi Issues Statement on the Death of Qasem Soleimani

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has released the following statement on the death of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani:

“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for death, destruction, and violence against hundreds of brave Americans and now he has been brought to justice. There are many questions that deserve answers with regards to the Administration’s plan for peace in the Middle East. Keeping our servicemembers safe and fostering stability in the region should be the top priority. Congress needs to execute its Constitutional responsibility and oversight of military operations. The Administration needs to present a clear plan that will protect America’s soldiers and our interests in the region. The American people and our brave men and women in uniform deserve that much.”

Brindisi is a member of the House Armed Services Committee,