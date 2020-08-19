Brindisi; It’s Time For Congress To Deliver For The Post Office

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was joined by local letter carriers and concerned customers in front of the U.S. Postal Service office on Pitcher Street in Utica today.

They’re demanding the Postmaster General and Congress do all they can to save the USPS.

Brindisi was armed with a bi-partisan letter to the Post Master General, outlining what’s at stake for small towns and cities and highlighting residents’ concerns with recent news reports of mail slowdowns.

“The postal service is fundamental to our lives in Upstate,” “It delivers life-saving medicine, critical benefits to our Veterans, and helps our small businesses get their products to market. Any attack on the post office is an attack on our way of life and Upstate economy. I am demanding the Postmaster General work with members of both parties to fix the delays in the mail," said Brindisi.

The USPS employs more than 1,200 people and has more than 150 facilities in New York’s 22nd Congressional District.