The 2025 shipping deadlines for Christmas are officially here.

Christmas is only 3 weeks away, which means even less time to make sure your gifts arrive by mail in time.

The United States Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and other mail carriers have all updated their guidance so everyone knows when they will officially run out of time.

Postal Service Faces Busiest Day Of The Year Ahead Of Christmas Holiday Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

USPS says the very last day you can send a package regularly is December 18, and that's the same cutoff date for first class mail.

Anything sent using priority mail has to be out by December 19. The very last day you can send anything to arrive by Xmas within the continental U.S. is December 21, but only if you use the very expensive priority mail express option.

That service advertises next day to 2-day delivery guarantee, and prices start at $31.55.

FedEx also issued its 2024 shipping deadline for holiday packages.

U.S. Postal Service Processes Packages At Los Angeles Distribution Center During Holiday Season David McNew/Getty Images loading...

Those using the lowest tier, which is ground economy, have until December 13 to ship out their packages to arrive by Christmas Day.

Packages sent via FedEx Express Saver have to be in the mail by the 19th, while the company's 2Day option need to be shipped by the 20th.

Overnight shipping's deadline is the 23rd while SameDay delivery's cutoff is the 24th.

International packages should be sent out by the 17th to ensure they arrive on time.

Meanwhile, UPS is also out with its Year-End Holiday Schedule and advises those wishing to use its ground service to check its time and cost calculator. This tool should also be consulted for international packages.

Meanwhile, the deadline for using its 3 Day Select service for domestic packages is December 19th, while its Next Day Air is December 23rd.

There are no FedEx, USPS, or UPS services on Christmas Day because it is a federal holiday. All packages not delivered by December 24th will arrive on the 26th or later.

App Illustrations Getty Images loading...

The same can be said for Amazon deliveries, as the only thing that can be delivered on Christmas Day is an e-Gift card.

Unfortunately, not even Jeff Bezos can save you if you put off buying Christmas gifts until the 25th.

All mail carrier options will not be offered during the holiday, so plan ahead!

