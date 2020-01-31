Brindisi Unveils ‘Gray New Deal’ To Help Older Americans

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was joined by local seniors at Copper City Community Connection in Rome on Friday to roll out his “Gray New Deal.”

Brindisi outlined his agenda, including his plan to protect Social Security and Medicare.

The “Gray New Deal” includes legislation aimed at reducing health care costs, protecting seniors from scams, improving access to caregivers and preventing age discrimination.

Brindisi says his plan comes on the heels of new and serious concerns related to critical programs older Americans depend on.

“This “Gray New Deal” is black and white. There are people in Washington that want to gut programs older Americans here in New York need to pay the bills, buy the groceries or afford elder care,” said Brindisi .“With more than 130,000 older Americans in New York’s 22nd district, we are in dire need of legislation and a policy platform that works for this aging generation.