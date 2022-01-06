‘Bring on the Bagels’ at These 14 Top Upstate Bagel Shops
You can find a bagel shop in almost every community across the sate, no mater big city or small. And at every bagel shop you almost certainly can find a delicious bagel sandwich. Here is a list of 14 great bagel shops, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, that serve up some dreamy goodness every morning. Check it out and and see if your favorite "bagelry" made the list!
14 of the Best Bagel Destinations in Upstate New York
So, how do you start your morning? A piece of toast on the run? A bowl of Cheerios? Ham and eggs? A fruit smoothie? Well, they are all good starters but for this writer (and many other folks) a great way to start the day is with a toasted bagel with a schmear of cream cheese. Filling, healthy, delicious, and convenient. There are dozens of bagel shops spread all over the Upstate region. Here is a starter list of 14 great bagel bakeries, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the St. Lawrence River to the Catskills. Check out the list and see some of the great photos. I can guarantee you that looking at these photographs will make you say, "Yup, it is bagel time!"
