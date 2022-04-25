Broome Among Counties Recommended for Indoor Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending residents of Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna and Bradford counties wear masks due to a jump in COVID-19 infection rates.

The weekly update of the CDC county-by-county infection map, posted April 21, is showing 23 counties in New York in the high category.

The CDC county-by-county website recommends residents “wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.” The COVID-19 Community Level posting for Broome County reported a rate of 360.65 cases per 100,000 population and 20.6 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population.

The Broome County COVID dashboard update on Friday, April 22 showed there had been 143 new cases reported on April 21. Broome’s death toll increased Wednesday, April 20 by one to 507. The five-day infection rate on Friday morning was at 744 with 40 residents in the hospital. Tioga County Sunday reported 33 new cases but the county’s death toll has remained at 82 since February 23. Tioga’s total number of cases passed 11,000 April 16 and now stands at 11,194.

Chenango, Delaware and Wayne counties are listed as low Community Level while Cortland is listed in the medium category where mask wearing is recommended for people at risk for serious complications.

Some governments around the country are evaluating their masking rules and recommendations as new subvariants of the coronavirus emerge and are more widely transmissible.

