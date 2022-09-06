Brothers Dead: Oswego County Murder/Suicide in Hastings Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating what appears to be a murder suicide in Oswego County.

Troopers were called to a home located at 7 Speach Drive in the Central Square neighborhood in the town of Hastings, New York at approximately 12:58pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for a report of a shooting inside of the home.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers who arrived at the scene discovered two individuals were were dead, apparently from gunshot wounds.

The results of the preliminary investigation by police "revealed that 27-year-old Colin B. Teeter shot and killed his 30-year-old brother, Kyle R. Teeter, with a rifle inside the residence and then used the rifle to commit suicide. The parents of the deceased were outside the residence when they heard the gunshots."

Police say that the parents immediately called 911 when they discovered the scene.

Police have not released a possible motive for the incident. No information has been released about the type of firearm used.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

