Buffalo Bills Look To Bounce Back From Loss To Colts

Following a terrible 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will be back in action on Thanksgiving Night when the play the Saints in New Orleans.

It’s the second Thanksgiving game in three years for the Bills, who beat the Dallas Cowboys, 26-15 in 2019

It’s been a frustrating year for the Bills (and Bills’ fans). The pick by many experts to win the Super Bowl, there’s a realistic chance the Bills will miss the playoffs.

And don’t look now, but the New England Patriots (7-4) lead the Bills (6-4) in the AFC East and the two teams will meet twice this season, including a big Monday Night matchup in Buffalo on December 6.

Let’s take a look at some of the problems that have plagued the Bills this season.

Lack of a running game:

The Bills have yet to establish a reliable running game. While showing some flashes, Devin Singletary and Zach Moss just haven’t cut it. Matt Breida has looked good in the few games he’s played in, so give him a shot as the starter at RB.

Too dependent on the passing game:

The lack of running game has forced quarterback Josh Allen to shoulder the load of the offense. He's taking too many chances, which lead to interceptions, and there are still too many times when he doesn't get rid of the ball and throw it away.

Offensive Line:

The offensive line needs to play better. The poor line play as been further magnified by the injuries to starters John Feliciano and rookie Spencer Brown.

Penalties and Turnovers:

The Bills have been plagued by turnovers and penalties in most of their losses. Nothing kills a drive like a holding penalty and turnovers lead to points for the other team.

FG's Instead of TD's:

This has been a problem for the Bills for the past several years. You can't settle for a field goal in the red zone when you opponents are scoring touchdowns

The Bills needs to clean things up against the Saints on Thursday night. There's still a lot of football left to be played, but this one feels like a must win

You can watch the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints play on NBC with an 8:20 kickoff.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

10 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York If a real Christmas tree is a holiday must in your house, here are several places to you can cut your own or get one precut. There's even a farm with colored Christmas trees.