Another day, another recall... but this one is butterly ridiculous.

Amid life-threatening listeria and e-coli outbreaks, the sheer number of recalls has made 2024 a rather stand out year in terms of food quality and safety.

In just the past few months, items like frozen waffles from Walmart and Target, chicken meal kits, fresh salads at Hannaford's, raw milk in Lee Center, and Boar's Head deli meat were urgently recalled after being contaminated by deadly bacteria.

The latter resulted in the death of several New York residents and sickened countless others.

Now, a different kind of recall has hit the Empire State and it is raising questions because it seems so weird and unnecessary.

Attention Costco Shoppers

The Food and Drug Administration issued another recall, this time it targets a butter sold only at Costco, which has 19 stores in New York State.

The FDA is has issued a Class II recall of 46,800 pounds of of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter.

An additional 32,400 pounds of Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter was also included.

Both are produced by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC.

As for why nearly 80,000 pounds of butter is under recall - it's because they fail to mention a major allergen that can "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The allergen in question? Milk.

Yes, there's a voluntary recall because these products, with "best by" dates between February 22 and March 29 of next year, fail to declare they "contain milk."

The Internet Is Having a Field Day

While it's very well known butter is made from dairy, the recall is most likely to protect the company from a lawsuit because milk is one of the most common allergies in the country.

It's not too out there to think someone would try to capitalize on this.

On the other hand, the overwhelming majority are sharing a chuckle over how bizarre the recall is.

One viral tweet summed it up perfectly: "It's butter."

Others are joking how people can return and replace their butter that doesn't declare milk with new sticks that confirm they're made with dairy.

That being said, Food and Wine confirms there has been no reported illnesses linked to consuming the affected product.

Mainly because the main ingredient in butter is a pretty well-known fact.

So, while we are playing Russian roulette with onions, frozen waffles, lettuce and more - at least butter hasn't betrayed us. Yet.

Unfortunately, that may also be a matter of time because it's predicted we will suffer through a major butter shortage in the coming weeks, especially around the holidays - so you may want to stock up now before it's too late.

