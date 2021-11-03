He was the boss and admitted to committing more than 15 burglaries around the world and stealing more than $13 Million in jewelry.

Known as “Damian” and “Coco” to his associates, Damir Pejconovic is now facing eight years in prison for crimes he committed between 2006 and 2017. On November 19, 2020 he pled guilty to the charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Nathaniel Fox presided over that appearance. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero presided over the sentencing.

In a written release U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “For over a decade, the defendant supervised a sophisticated burglary crew that carried out multimillion dollar heists all over the United States and on both sides of the Atlantic. Today’s lengthy sentence sends an important message to members of criminal organizations that they will face justice for their crimes.”

Pejcinovic’s associates include Gzimi Bojkovic (“Jimmy”), Adrian Fiseku, and Elvis Cirikovic (known as ”Gorilla”). The Department of Justice says they operated in New York City, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Maine, and throughout Europe. All have pled guilty to the charges.

The list of burglaries includes the following:

