Manlius Man Facing 15 Years in Federal Prison on Child Porn Charges

The crime carried charges that could have called for imprisonment for decades. The United States Department of Justice now says Chester Hammond has been sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison for a child pornography conviction.

He was arrested on the latest charge of Distributing Child Pornography on December 21, 2020. He filed a guilty plea to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on March 23, 2021.

Playing a part in his sentence was the fact that the 45-year-old man from Manlius, New York, near Syracuse, has a prior child pornography conviction.

In his previous conviction – for which Hammond pleaded guilty – Hammond admitted that he used social media to exchange sexually explicit photos depicting children engaging in sexually explicit behavior Authorities say that his cellular telephone had “over 400 images of child pornography.” According to a written release “Hammond is a registered sex offender who was convicted in Oswego County in 1996 of Attempted Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.”

Once released from prison Hammond will be under supervised release for 20 years. The judge in the case, Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy, also ordered that Hammond pay a $200 special assessment fee and $12,000 in restitution. His status as a registered sex offender will continue. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, post-release supervision of between five years and life, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Kevin P. Bruen, New York State Police Superintendent.

The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office assisted with prosecution in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Brown led the prosecution as part of the Justice Department's Project Safe Childhood program.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Demystifying the Funeral Home Prep Room Demystifying the Funeral Home Prep Room