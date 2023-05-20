Business Break-in Results in Damage and Theft in New Hartford

Lizzy's Cupcakery, located in the New Hartford Shopping Center, was vandalized and robbed late Friday or early Saturday morning, according to the business's Facebook page.

It's reported that the glass door was smashed and the cash register was stolen, according to the report. New Hartford Police is investigating. Owner Liz Davis said that the only thing that was stolen was the cash register.

The business is open Saturday, but only for order pick-ups.

Lizzy's has been open since 2011 and specializes in custom cookies, cupcakes and cakes for all occasions.

This is a developing story. If anyone has information regarding the incident, tips can be sent to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers or New Hartford Police.

