Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities got a new trailer, just in time to kick off October. The series debuts on Netflix on October 25. From then on, two new episodes will be released every day until October 28 for a total of eight episodes. The show is an anthology horror series, featuring original stories and adaptations. One episode in specific is an adaptation of two H.P. Lovecraft stories, Pickman’s Model and Dreams In The Witch House.

The series also managed to bring on some serious directorial talent. We have Jennifer Kent, the director of The Babadook, Ana Lily Amirpou, who directed A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, and Panos Cosmatos, the director of Mandy. Actors include new and old talents, from Peter Weller to Eric André ... and that’s just in one of the eight episodes.

The trailer itself shows a good variety of different types of horror. Some segments seem to be rooted in classic gothic horror, some of them are cosmic horror, and some are just sheer body horror. One thing that's on full display in the trailer is Guillermo del Toro's penchant for gothic imagery. It definitely has that signature vibe. Beautiful, old houses with secrets, mysterious tomes, gnarled forests and snowy graveyards; pretty much anything you could want out of a Guillermo del Toro horror project.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

You can watch the trailer below:

