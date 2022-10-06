Calling All Soup Lovers! 18 Eateries Participate in Troy ChowderFest Sunday!

It seems like the perfect weather to get to Troy this weekend and enjoy the 2022 Chowderfest. Eighteen restaurants will be participating and it is free to attend. All you have to do is pay for samples.

What Can I Expect From 2022 Troy ChowderFest

You can walk throughout downtown Troy and sample, not just chowder, but soup, and many other treats from eighteen restaurants and eateries. ChowderFest is Sunday, October 9th and it starts at noon.

ChowderFest is free to attend and two dollars will get you a four-ounce sample at participating stops. Because the event is free to attend and samples are purchased a la carte, the lines won't be long.

Which Restaurants Are Participating?

353 located at 353 Broadway

518 Donuts on 501 Broadway

Bard & Baker at 501 Broadway

Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill at 200 Broadway

Brown’s Brewing Co. at 417-419 River St.

Cafe Euphoria on 225 River St.

La Capital Tacos is located at 161 Fourth St.

Muddaddy Flats on 49 Third St.

Organa Juice Bar on 433 River St.

The Ruck on 104 Third St.

Ryan’s Wake on 403 River St.

Slidin’ Dirty on 9 First St.

Tara Kitchen on 172 River St.

Tatu Tacos & Tequila on 100 Congress St.

DeFazio’s

Iron Works

Table 41 Brewing

Tipsy Moose

