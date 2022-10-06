Calling All Soup Lovers! 18 Eateries Participate in Troy ChowderFest Sunday!

It seems like the perfect weather to get to Troy this weekend and enjoy the 2022 Chowderfest. Eighteen restaurants will be participating and it is free to attend. All you have to do is pay for samples.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
What Can I Expect From 2022 Troy ChowderFest

You can walk throughout downtown Troy and sample, not just chowder, but soup, and many other treats from eighteen restaurants and eateries. ChowderFest is Sunday, October 9th and it starts at noon.

Getty Images
ChowderFest is free to attend and two dollars will get you a four-ounce sample at participating stops. Because the event is free to attend and samples are purchased a la carte, the lines won't be long.

Canva
Which Restaurants Are Participating?
353 located at 353 Broadway

353 Facebook Page
518 Donuts on 501 Broadway

Matty Jeff/Townsquare Media
Bard & Baker at 501 Broadway

Bard & Baker Facebook page
Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill at 200 Broadway

bootleggers on broadway Facebook page
Brown’s Brewing Co. at 417-419 River St.

Brown's Brewing Co. Facebook page
Cafe Euphoria on 225 River St.

Cafe Euphoria Facebook page
La Capital Tacos is located at 161 Fourth St.

La Capital Tacos Facebook page
Muddaddy Flats on 49 Third St.

Muddaddy Flats Facebook page
Organa Juice Bar on 433 River St.

Organa Juice Bar Facebook page
The Ruck on 104 Third St.

The Ruck Facebook page
Ryan’s Wake on 403 River St.

Ryan's Wake Facebook page
Slidin’ Dirty on 9 First St.

Slidin' Dirty Facebook page
Tara Kitchen on 172 River St.

Tara Kitchen Facebook page
Tatu Tacos & Tequila on 100 Congress St.

Tatu Tacos & Taquila Facebook page
DeFazio’s

google maps
Iron Works

the iron works grill FAcebook page
Table 41 Brewing

Table 41 Brewing Facebook page
Tipsy Moose

google maps
