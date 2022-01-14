These 11 Places Have The Best French Onion Soup in the Utica Area

Winter is officially here in the Mohawk Valley. It's cold, and often times I find myself daydreaming about ways to warm up.

You could always grab a blanket. You could always turn up the heat in whatever room you are in. However, neither of those things can help internally warm you up when we're in negative temperatures outside.

Lone behold, there is a way to get that warmth internally: soup.

I'm not sure why, but ever since I went to Punta Cana in 2019, I've had this strange obsession with French Onion soup specifically. Don't get me wrong, I don't discriminate when it comes to soup. It's one of my favorite things of all time. But, there's something about French Onion soup that I love.

Maybe it's the fact that ooey, gooey cheese is always covering the top. Maybe it's the bread pieces that soak up the delicious broth. French Onion soup is the bomb dot com.

Anytime I find myself going out to dinner, I always order French Onion soup.

According to Google, French Onion soup is a type of soup usually based on meat stock and onions, and often served gratinéed with croutons or a larger piece of bread covered with cheese floating on top.

I've tried a few different places, but I wanted to know where the top places in the Utica area were that offered French Onion soup. Lucky for me, yet again, the 315 Menu's Facebook page helped me narrow down 11 different spots that serve some of the best bowls.

Where Can I Find The Best French Onion Soup in the Utica Area? On a nice cold day, there's nothing quite like a big bowl of French Onion soup to warm your blood. Been wondering what local spots have the best? Keep scrolling.

Have you tried any on this list? Let us know inside our station app.

Now I'm hungry. Here's a list of Utica restaurants from A to Z that you absolutely need to try.

