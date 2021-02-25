Calls For Assistance On Drug Smuggling In Prisons Unanswered

One thing that remains the same during the course of the COVID-19 Pandemic is the amount of drugs being smuggled into New York State Prisons.

New York State Correctional Officers Benevolent Association is once again calling on the the New State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to implement a program that will help detect, and eventually completely deter, drug smuggling into prisons.

Regional Vice President for NYSCOPBA Bryan Hluska believes the majority of the contraband and/or illegal substances are coming directly from the U.S. Mail. Hluska says union leadership is requesting the implementation of the Secure Vendor Program.

Hluska says, "Since January 12 officers have confiscated synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, and Suboxone." While a lot of the focus is shifted to nursing homes lately, you wonder when the other shoe will drop. That shoe I am referring to is prison. Several cases have been traced back to the prisons.

Hluska made his point known very clear to WIBX. Hluska says, "The continued reduction in disciplinary measures will continue to create an unsafe environment for staff. Weapons and drugs create a dangerous atmosphere for officers and with disciplinary measures that have no real deterrence, our members will continue to be in harm’s way until DOCCS takes real proactive measures."

These calls have been coming for years, but to no avail.