5 Guards Injured at Marcy As 2 Inmates Launch Pre-Planned Attack, Union Official Says
Five guards at Marcy Correctional Facility in Rome sustained injuries, including one who suffered a broken leg, in what officials are calling pre-planned, 'brutal' attacks on officers.
The union representing those officers is also issuing a call to state lawmakers saying until they 'wake up' corrections officers across the state will continue to be targeted and have ''bullseyes on every members back."
This most recent incident occurred on Friday (May 27) and involved two separate inmates in separate cells who officials accuse of pretending to be unresponsive to lure guards into their cells.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) say the incidents were both similar in nature in that each inmate placed a towels or sheets over the cell window to block guards from being able to look in. Then, when guards call out instructions to remove the obstruction, the inmates did not respond, which prompts the CO's to enter the cell to check on their well-being.
NYSCOPBA officials say in both attacks on Friday, once guards made entry into those cells for medical checks, the inmates would pounce, immediately attacking the CO's as they enter.
In the two incidents combined, a total of five prison guards were injured including one who sustained a broken leg, one who had a concussion, while the others were taken to the hospital for treatment of less serious injuries.
The union representing those correctional officers says one of the inmates is a 25-year-old man convicted of murder, attempted murder, weapon possession and assault. The other, NYSCOPBA says, is a 27-year-old convicted of manslaughter and assault, among other charges.
Bryan Hluska, the NYSOPBA Central Region Vice President, released a statement on the incidents, blasting state lawmakers who approved the Humane Alternatives to Long Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act, saying the 'failed' policy removes and/or restricts a consequence that inmates don't like and don't want to face, solitary confinement:
"These were two brutal, premeditated attacks on staff that left five officers with serious injuries. Both inmates who carried out the attacks are serving lengthy prison sentences. This is exactly why there needs to be a disciplinary system in place to deter inmates from violently attacking staff. The HALT Act has failed miserably in two short months and more attacks like this will continue until the legislature wakes up and repeals HALT. Until that occurs, there will be bullseyes on every members backs. The legislators who voted for HALT can't continue to turn a blind eye to this violence."
For more on the HALT Act, click here. Or for information on previous attacks on guards at NYS prison facilities across the state, click here.
13 Hilarious Bad Reviews of New York State Parks
May- 45 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
$60M Castle with Moat and Rising Towers Just 90 Outside of New York
8 Things That Shock People During Their First Year in Central New York
21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken
[carbongallery id="6225ec51cbd4b2073b225a3e]