A Camden man is under facing charges after authorities say he was involved in a physical domestic dispute yesterday.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:52pm on January 17, 2022 from a home in Camden.

John M. Osborne Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriffs Office (January 2022) John M. Osborne Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriffs Office (January 2022) loading...

The 911 Center reported that a physical domestic dispute was in progress. Deputies say during the course of their investigation they determined a man, identified as John M. Osborne, was physically fighting with his wife.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says Osborne now faces the following charges:

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Class A misdemeanor)

Harassment in the 2nd Degree (violation)

Osborne was brought to the Oneida County Jail Pre-Arraignment Detention area pending arraignment.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services there were 1511 cases of domestic violence reported in Oneida County in 2020. Within the county the Utica Police Department reported the greatest number of cases at 781. The report includes all aggravated assault, simple assault, sex offense, and violate protection order offenses committed between intimate family partners (includes dating or formerly dating whether or not the parties lived together) or other family members.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

