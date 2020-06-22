Canastota Fastrac Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Madison County is reporting one potential public COVID-19 exposure.

Health Department official say an employee at the Fastrac on Seneca Turnpike in Canastota tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Fastrac did the right thing by shutting down their location to clean the facility after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “It was determined this employee worked on the above dates and was wearing a face covering while at work.

Members of the public who visited the Fastrac on June 19th from 3:00 to 11:00 p.m. or on June 20th from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms until July 4th.

Faisst say Madison County is now in Phase 3 of reopening, and it's important that residents remain diligent and continue to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.