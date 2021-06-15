It’s the news New Yorkers have been waiting for.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 70 percent of adult residents in the state have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo says that means most restrictions that have been in place since the pandemic began are being lifted.

He says effective immediately, all state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings..

Guidelines will remain in place at large venues, schools and health care facilities and nursing homes until more people are vaccinated.

"472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York's adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one," Cuomo said. "As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State's essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished."

Cuomo calls it a “momentous day” and he says we can now return to life as we know it.

He calls it a reimagining of New York, not a reopening.

The governor also says that landmarks across the state will be lit blue and gold tonight to celebrate reaching the 70% threshold.

In addition to the lightings, firework displays will be also held at ten sites across the state beginning at 9:15 tonight.

Fireworks celebrations will be held at 100 Whitesboro Street in Downtown Utica and the New York State fairgrounds in Syracuse