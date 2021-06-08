COVID-19 Positivity Rate Hits New Record Low In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing a new record low COVID-19 statewide positivity rate.

Cuomo says the 7-day average statewide positivity rate has declined for 64 consecutive days and is now at 0.51 percent.

796 residents are hospitalized statewide.

There were 14 COVID deaths on Monday.

"COVID positivity rates keep falling every day and it's a direct result of the hard work and commitment New Yorkers have displayed throughout this entire pandemic," Governor Cuomo said. "We have never been closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but to fully return to normal, we must continue to do all we can to get New Yorkers vaccinated. Over 9 million New Yorkers have already done their part and gotten their shot -- now is the time for the rest of the state to follow suit. The vaccine has never been easier to access and with a multitude of incentives now in place, there are truly no excuses left. So, if you still haven't been vaccinated, please, do the right thing to protect your community and get vaccinated today."

Meanwhile, the statewide vaccination rate is at 68.9 percent

The governor announced on Monday that most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of New York adults have received their first vaccine dose.

Here are the latest daily numbers:

Test Results Reported - 71,953

· Total Positive - 442

· Percent Positive - 0.61%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 0.51%

· Patient Hospitalization - 796 (-3)

· Patients Newly Admitted - 72

· Patients in ICU - 206 (0)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation - 120 (0)

· Total Discharges - 183,157 (+66)

· Deaths - 14

· Total Deaths - 42,813

· Total vaccine doses administered - 19,614,673

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours - 75,883

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days - 533,489

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 66.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 58.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 68.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 59.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 54.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 47.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 56.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 48.4%