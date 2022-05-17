Capital Region High School Will Build a Sports Dome-1st For Area Schools

Move over Syracuse, there is a sports dome coming to the Capital Region and it's not going to be used for a college team. It's being built for a local high school.

Funds Were Raised to Bring the Dome to the School

On Friday, May 13th, it was announced that a local high school would be getting a sports dome. It was done at an event called BronationDay at Christian Brothers Academy. This is their end-of-year barbeque. Christian Brothers Academy raised enough money to build a new sports dome. It will be the first high school in the Capital Region to have an all-season dome.

google earth google earth loading...

The CBA Sports Dome will be Huge

The new CBA sports dome will be fifty-five thousand square feet. It will have an enormous turf field, a workout facility, basketball courts, golf simulators, and other amenities according to News 10 ABC. The goal is to have it built and finished by this winter.

google earth google earth loading...

CBA Will Benefit From the Dome and Make Them Better in Section 2 and Beyond

Bob Burns who is the head football coach at CBA says that the dome will give the student-athletes an advantage to reach their highest potential. He said,

It just shows the investment of the administration, the alumni, and everybody affiliated with this school that athletics is going to be brought to the forefront., We’re trying to provide the best possible high school experience to get these kids to the highest level that they possibly can. It’s something that I think is going to bring us to the forefront of athletics in Section 2 and hopefully the state.