Two people are recovering after am auto crash in Oneida County.

Deputies were called to North Steuben Road in Boonville at approximately 2:20 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 for a report of a two-car crash. The Westernville Fire Department and Star Ambulance assisted at the scene as well.

When deputies arrived they say that they determined that 75-year-old June Wellman of Forestport, New York was driving a grey 2017 Honda Accord on Buckhill Road when she allegedly “attempted to make a left hand turn onto North (Steuben) Road from a stop sign and struck a Black GMC Suburban traveling South bound operated by” 29-year-old Whitney Bourgeois of Forestport.

According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Bourgeois’ vehicle was hit in the rear end, causing it to overturn. Bourgeois suffered a cut above her right eye. She was brought to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital for further evaluation.

Wellman’s right hand was injured.

Deputies issued Wellman a citation for Failure to Yield the Right of Way When Entering/Crossing a Roadway. She is scheduled to answer the charge in court at a later date.

It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

