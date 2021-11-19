Catskill Police: Who is This Man Walking on the Rip Van Winkle?
State Police and the Village of Catskill Police are asking for help from the public identifying a man walking on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge.
In surveillance video it appears that the man was wearing a orange or red hoodie with a yellow jacket, a light-colored baseball hat, jeans, and sneakers. He was walking on the bridge at approximately 3:30am on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Anyone knowing the identity of this individual, or with additional information, is asked to call State Police Catskill: (518) 622.8600.
[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. No additional information is available at this time.]
