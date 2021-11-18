Catskills First and Only ‘Passive House’ Could be Yours for Under $1 Million! Be A Net Zero Hero!

How would you like to live in the first and only "passive house" in the Catskills?

Yeah, I had some questions too. What I can tell you is that a passive house is a building that is truly energy efficient, affordable and ecological at the same time. Based on those guidelines we can safely say that "The Catskill Project" is destined to be a Net-Zero Community and "The Balsam" is the first model of it's kind.

CatskillPremier.com lists the Catskill Project as high performing, low maintenance homes starting at $845,000. Here is some of what you get for just under one million:

A shared 40+ acre conservation easement with hiking trails, ponds and waterfalls right in your own backyard!

Triple-Pane windows

Solar arrays

Site sourced recycled materials

Filtered Fresh Air

There are 3 models and 11 lots to choose from. Each lot is to be built per your selections. For now let's take a look at "The Balsam" model house.

LOOK! The First and Only Passive House in the Catskills

