New Hartford Losing a Staple Business: Cavallo’s Restaurant For Sale

The Celtic Harp, Michael T's Restaurant, Orchard Hall and now Tom Cavallo's Restaurant. These are all restaurants that have been family traditions and Central New York Staples for years and they are all now "For Sale."

I can remember as a child spending countless weekends having big meals with family, spending Tuesday wing nights with friends in high school and even recently enjoying a great meal and good times out on the back deck. Now, like many other local business owners, it's time to move on. Traditions and experiences at Cavallo's will be cherished memories for years to come for many families locally and those living in other states.

Lori Dinardo-Emmerich of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Lori Dinardo-Emmerich of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties loading...

The listing agent for Tom Cavallo's Restaurant and the building it's housed in says the New Hartford eatery will remain open for business until they sell and the new owner takes over. The location of this building is the epitome of prime! For approximately 75 years Cavallo's has been operating one of the most popular businesses in Central New York. Now, this phenomenal opportunity belongs to a potential new buyer.

Lori Dinardo-Emmerich of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Lori Dinardo-Emmerich of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties loading...

For a listing price of $1,600,000 you get a full bar and restaurant with a huge dining room on the first floor, plus an upstairs banquet room perfect for parties or other gatherings. Also included is a smaller bar, known as "Corked," that used to house the legendary "Have a Cigar Bar." Up until a few years ago, it was one of the few establishments left in New York State that allowed people to light up a cigar or cigarette while enjoying a cocktail.

Lori Dinardo-Emmerich of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Lori Dinardo-Emmerich of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties loading...

Property Description for Tom Cavallo's Restaurant

For the first time in 75 years, the legendary Cavallo's Restaurant, a family-owned establishment spanning three generations, is available for acquisition. Nestled in the heart of New Hartford, NY, this beloved local landmark has been a staple of the community, renowned for its rich history, exceptional service, and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Main Floor: A vast dining area with multiple rooms, catering to both intimate meals and larger gatherings. Three Bars: Includes a spacious main bar, a vibrant large deck bar, and an exclusive wine bar, offering diverse entertainment options for patrons. Kitchen: A state-of-the-art, 1,000 sq. ft. fully equipped commercial kitchen, capable of handling high-volume service. Second Floor: Offers two elegant banquet rooms, ideal for hosting weddings, parties, and events, complete with a full commercial kitchen and two portable bars to serve large crowds with ease. Basement: A substantial 2,000 sq. ft. space featuring four walk-in coolers, dry storage, and a large prep area, perfect for streamlining operations and supporting the restaurant’s extensive menu and event catering.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the this truly remarkable and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity contact Lori at (315) 525-2733 or by contacting your favorite local Real Estate Agent. You can view the listing by clicking here. The restaurant is located at 40 Genesee Street in New Hartford, NY.

Lori Dinardo-Emmerich of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Lori Dinardo-Emmerich of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties loading...

O'Scugnizzo's Pizzeria is 110 Years Old in Utica, NY Founded in 1914 by Eugenio Brullino, a determined immigrant from Naples, Italy, O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria has become synonymous with quality, consistency, and the unique flavors of Utica. Eugenio Brullino arrived in America in 1913 on the Canopic to Boston, Massachusetts, from Naples at the age of 25. Settling in Utica with his wife Maria, he began his American journey as a pastry chef. To supplement their household income, Maria would prepare little tomato pies, which Eugenio sold at church feasts each weekend. The name "O'Scugnizzo" comes from Naples, which was a slang term used for street urchin’s looking for a day’s work. When he decided to open his pizzeria in 1914, it was this term that became the trade name, a legacy that would endure for generations. Gallery Credit: Permission by Lisa Burline Roser for TSM

Central New York's Top 10 Fan Voted Ice Cream Stands For 2024 Where can you find the best place for ice cream in the Mohawk Valley? Here's what WIBX listeners had to say. Gallery Credit: Megan