Cazenovia School Bus Driver Charged With Forcible Touching
Cazenovia Bus Driver Still Listed on District Transportation Page
UPDATE: 03/18/2022 2035 As of Friday, March 18, 2022 Macera is still listed on the Cazenovia Central School District Transportation Department's link to Bus Route 2021-2022 page.
His routes were listed as the following:
- Nelson Heights
- Mosley Road
- Thomas Road
- Lyon Road/Ballina Road from Judd Road to Johnson's four corners
- Eastview Drive
- Stone Quarry Road from Johnson's four corners to Route 20
- Charles Road
Cazenovia Bus Driver Charged
Original Story:
A bus driver employed by the Cazenovia School District has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two young girls while they were passengers on his assigned school bus.
Authorities say the inappropriate conduct happened over a period of several months.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was made aware of the complaints.
Mark Macera, a 68-year-old from Cazenovia, is charged with two counts each of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. No other details were released about the timing or specific nature of the alleged incidents.
He was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Village of Cazenovia Court on April 6, 2022.
On March 17, 2022 Macera was suspended from his duties as a bus driver for the Cazenovia School District, pending an investigation into the allegations.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available]