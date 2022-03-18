Cazenovia School Bus Driver Charged With Forcible Touching

Cazenovia Bus Driver Still Listed on District Transportation Page

UPDATE: 03/18/2022 2035 As of Friday, March 18, 2022 Macera is still listed on the Cazenovia Central School District Transportation Department's link to Bus Route 2021-2022 page.

Information via Cazenovia Central School District via https://cazenoviacsd.com/homes/staff-resources/bus-route-information/ (03/18/2022 2031)

His routes were listed as the following:

Nelson Heights

Mosley Road

Thomas Road

Lyon Road/Ballina Road from Judd Road to Johnson's four corners

Eastview Drive

Stone Quarry Road from Johnson's four corners to Route 20

Charles Road

Cazenovia Bus Driver Charged

Original Story:

A bus driver employed by the Cazenovia School District has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two young girls while they were passengers on his assigned school bus.

Authorities say the inappropriate conduct happened over a period of several months.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was made aware of the complaints.

Mark Macera, a 68-year-old from Cazenovia, is charged with two counts each of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. No other details were released about the timing or specific nature of the alleged incidents.

He was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Village of Cazenovia Court on April 6, 2022.

On March 17, 2022 Macera was suspended from his duties as a bus driver for the Cazenovia School District, pending an investigation into the allegations.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available]

